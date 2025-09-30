Tyreek Hill Out for Season with Major Knee Injury

A brutal knee injury ended Tyreek Hill's 2025 season during Monday's game against the Jets. The Miami Dolphins star tore multiple ligaments and dislocated his knee, dealing a huge blow to the team's hopes.

The injury happened in the third quarter when Hill grabbed a pass from Tua Tagovailoa. His left leg bent awkwardly during the 10-yard reception. Medical teams rushed onto the field, putting on an air cast before taking him off. He's scheduled for surgery Tuesday.

There's uncertainty about his comeback for 2026. His contract has an $11 million guarantee coming next March, plus a $5 million roster bonus. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection's deal goes through 2026, paying $29.9 million per year.

"Next man up. We've just got to make sure we stay ahead of the sticks. I feel like anybody on this team when they got the ball in their hands, they can make plays. We just got to practice and just got to face the fact that we might not have him," said running back De'Von Achane to ESPN.

In his four Miami seasons, the star receiver put up incredible numbers: 340 catches, 4,733 yards, 27 touchdowns. His loss is tough for a team already stuck in a 1-3 slump.

Coach McDaniel confirmed the knee dislocation. Hill remains in the hospital while doctors do additional tests.

At 29, injuries have been part of Hill's NFL journey. A nagging wrist issue slowed him down in 2024. Earlier, ankle problems hit in 2023, with muscle issues bothering him in previous seasons.

He barely played in the 2025 preseason. Healing time cut into important practice time before the season started.

Last May, he talked about wanting to end his career in Miami. This injury puts those hopes in question.