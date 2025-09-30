New York Giants CEO John Mara, 70, Announces Cancer Diagnosis

In a shocking announcement today, New York Giants president and CEO John Mara told employees about his cancer diagnosis, promising to keep working while getting treatment.

The 70-year-old boss will juggle his medical care with running the team. "I am feeling strong and optimistic, committed to a positive outcome," Mara stated to The Economic Times.

The news comes as the Giants, coming off a surprise win against the Chargers, sit at 1-3. Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the team to their Week 4 victory.

The Maras have run the Giants since 1925 - a family tradition started by Tim Mara, the current CEO's grandfather, making them NFL royalty.

John began as the team's lawyer in 1991 and worked his way up. He took over as president after his father Wellington passed away in 2005.

Under his watch, the team has done well. The Giants won two Super Bowls and five division titles during his time in charge. In 2010, he led the push to build MetLife Stadium, which now hosts both New York NFL teams.

Outside of the Giants, John helps shape NFL rules. He leads the management council executive committee and has spent over 20 years making rules on the competition committee. He played a key role in getting labor deals done in 2011 and 2020.

His biggest win came when MetLife Stadium - the only NFL stadium shared by two teams - hosted Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.