Chase’s Sideline Chat with Taylor Shows Bengals’ Offense Struggling in 28-3 Loss

In a brutal loss Monday night, the Bengals managed just 200 yards as Denver handed them a 28-3 beating. The team's troubles began when Joe Burrow's toe injury sent him into season-ending surgery.

During the third quarter, a frustrated Ja'Marr Chase went over to talk with coach Zac Taylor about their failing offense. Chase couldn't get open all night, catching just five passes for 23 yards - part of a weak 73-yard total since Burrow went down.

"It didn't look like we wanted it," Chase told Sports Illustrated. "Urgency is there but you've got to want it. Today, it didn't look like we wanted it."

Taylor backed his star's passion: "All he wants to do is win the game... I love Ja'Marr. When I'm done coaching, he'll be one of my all-time favorites."

Several problems plague this once-explosive offense. Their run game sits dead last in the NFL, putting up just 49 yards. Meanwhile, their offensive line remains one of the league's worst units for two straight years.

After the game, Chase posted on X: "I play with passion." He responded to critics with another post, adding laughing emojis: "man yall better leave me alone man."

The Broncos' defense locked down both Chase and Tee Higgins. Without any running game and stuck with a weak line, backup quarterbacks keep taking hits.

The schedule ahead looks tough. They'll face three defensive giants - Detroit, Green Bay and Pittsburgh. Each team knows how to pressure quarterbacks and stop big plays.

Bad protection lies at the core of Cincinnati's struggles. Since drafting Burrow, the line's ongoing issues have left him hurt and sidelined multiple times.