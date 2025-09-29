Packers and Cowboys Play to 40-40 Tie in Wild Back-and-Forth Game

In an incredible NFL showdown, the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys finished tied at 40-40. The game featured seven lead changes, with Micah Parsons facing his old team for the first time since his big trade in August 2025.

"I'm not even going to lie, I'm pissed off," Parsons told ESPN. The star linebacker, now wearing No. 1 - not used in Green Bay since Curly Lambeau's days in the 1920s - got to his former teammate Dak Prescott for a sack during overtime.

Green Bay's Jordan Love put up impressive stats, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Prescott matched him with 319 yards and three scores, staying cool under pressure by hitting 10 of 13 passes while defenders closed in.

Dallas tried everything to contain their former star, throwing multiple blockers at him. But Parsons broke loose at a key moment, grabbing a big sack in overtime.

The expected meeting between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Parsons didn't happen. Jones thought it wasn't the right time given what was at stake.

The blockbuster deal that rocked the NFL sent Parsons to Green Bay for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. This happened after contract talks fell apart.

The poor defense on both sides took away from great offensive play. After watching Love's great but wasted effort, Parsons apologized to his quarterback about how the defense played.