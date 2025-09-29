Lamar Jackson Exits Chiefs Game with Hamstring Injury as Team Drops to 1-3

In a tough 37-20 loss to Kansas City, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had to leave the game early. A hard hit by Chiefs' George Karlaftis in the third quarter left Jackson hobbling to the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

"There's nothing that looks like it's season-ending by any stretch for anybody," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh to ESPN.

Before getting hurt, with the Ravens trailing 30-13, Jackson was under constant pressure. Chiefs defenders got to him on 56% of his plays - the highest pressure rate he's faced when throwing ten or more passes.

"Praying for Lamar. I don't know how serious it is, but we'll see," said safety Kyle Hamilton to ESPN.

If Jackson can't play against Houston, Cooper Rush will take over. Since 2021, leg injuries have kept the star quarterback sidelined for nine games.

The injuries piled up from there. The Ravens lost four more starters: Roquan Smith tweaked his hamstring, Marlon Humphrey hurt his calf, Nate Wiggins injured his elbow, and Ronnie Stanley rolled his ankle.

The defense was already short-handed. Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington were stuck on injured reserve with neck and ankle injuries. Kyle Van Noy and Travis Jones couldn't play because of hamstring and knee issues.

At 1-3, Baltimore matches their worst starts from 2005 and 2015 - both years they missed the playoffs. Their defense is struggling badly, giving up an NFL-worst 33.3 points per game.

Jackson's hamstring trouble feels familiar. Last year, backup Tyler Huntley filled in for five games and helped get the team to the playoffs.