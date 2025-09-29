Jets vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Jets face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, with both teams searching for their first win of the season.

The Jets are 0-3, having fallen 29-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. New York trailed 23-6, rallied to take the lead, and lost on a last-second field goal. The Jets lost time of possession and committed two turnovers. They were 2-for-3 in the red zone and 4-for-5 on red zone stops. New York took advantage of many Tampa penalties and could do better on third downs. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 26 of 36 throws for 197 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Dolphins are 0-3, having fallen 31-21 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The game was deadlocked at halftime, and Miami's offense struggled in the second half. The Dolphins performed well on third downs, going 3-for-3 in the red zone. Both teams rushed the ball effectively. However, Miami could have improved its red zone defense. Overall, the Dolphins' defense has to tighten up, since they have allowed at least 30 points in every game this season.

Spread

Jets +2.5 (+108)

Dolphins -2.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Jets +133

Dolphins -138

Total

OVER 44.5 (-108)

UNDER 44.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Dolphins Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of the NY Jets' last 10 games.

The NY Jets are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

The NY Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games against Miami.

Miami is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last six games.

Miami is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Jets vs Dolphins Injury Reports

New York Jets

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured Reserve

Quincy Williams, LB - Injured Reserve

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Questionable

Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable

Josh Reynolds, WR - Questionable

Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable

Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable

Justin Fields, QB - Questionable

Tony Adams, S - Questionable

Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured Reserve

Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured Reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured Reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured Reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve

Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller, TE - Questionable

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Questionable

Storm Duck, CB - Questionable

Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Questionable

Austin Jackson, G - Injured Reserve

James Daniels, G - Injured Reserve

Cam Smith, CB - Out

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured Reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured Reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured Reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured Reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve

Jets vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks

New York is presently ranked 31st in passing yards, tied for ninth in rushing yards, 16th in points scored, and 28th in points allowed. Running back Breece Hall's performance has been gradually declining, placing greater emphasis on the passing game. If not, Taylor will seek to improve on his recent performance and become more efficient on third downs. New York will want the defense to settle in early, rather than amid a late-game rally.

Miami is 21st in passing yards, tied for 26th in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 32nd in points allowed. Coach Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat, and if they lose to the Jets, he could be fired. Tua Tagovailoa has had turnover issues, which need to be addressed. The Dolphins have dealt with several injuries this season, and tight end Darren Waller could be making his season debut. Miami has won nine straight home games versus the Jets, and they will benefit from an additional three days of rest.

Best Bet: Dolphins Moneyline