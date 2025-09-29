ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Europe Pulls Off Historic 15-13 Win at Bethpage Black in Ryder Cup

Diana Beasley
Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe lifts the Ryder Cup trophy as Team Europe celebrates their 15-13 win over Team United States
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In a dramatic finish at Bethpage Black, the European team grabbed the 2025 Ryder Cup 15-13. This is just the fifth time since 1979 that Europe has won on American soil.

Shane Lowry sealed the win by dropping a crucial 6-foot putt on 18 for the final half point. "I have a chance to do the coolest thing of my life here," Lowry told Athlon Sports.

European captain Luke Donald, exhausted but elated, said "It's been the most stressful 12 hours in my life," while giving credit to the Americans' late charge.

The U.S. team launched a fierce singles comeback, grabbing 8.5 points - tying the all-time cup record. Still, their rally couldn't match the famous 1999 "Battle of Brookline" comeback.

First-timer Ludvig Aberg shined as Europe's only singles winner, beating Patrick Cantlay 2 and 1. The U.S. fought back with wins from Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and JJ Spaun.

Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, broke his slump by beating McIlroy 1-up after dropping four straight matches earlier.

Before singles play began, Europe had built up a huge 12-5 lead - the biggest gap since 1979. A neck injury sidelined Viktor Hovland, triggering the envelope rule and giving Harris English a free point.

"We didn't play our best the first couple days, but we did today," U.S. captain Keegan Bradley told Athlon Sports.

After losing five of their last six matches, questions swirl around PGA leadership following Woods' decision to pass on the 2025 captaincy.

Ireland's Adare Manor hosts in 2027, where Europe hasn't dropped a home match in 30 years - their last home defeat coming in 1993.

Ryder Cup
Diana BeasleyWriter
