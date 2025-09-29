College Football Rankings Shake Up: Oregon Moves to No. 2, Ole Miss Leaps to No. 4

Big upsets shook up college football's Week 5 as four top-10 teams fell. While Ohio State held onto No. 1, Oregon powered into second place.

The Ducks secured their spot with a nail-biting 30-24 win at Penn State that stretched to double overtime. With 16 first-place votes and their 23rd straight regular-season win, Oregon's momentum isn't letting up. "It's death by 1,000 cuts. Eventually that cut was going to be a jugular and that last interception was a jugular," said Dan Lanning to CBS Sports.

Though still on top, Ohio State's hold on No. 1 is loosening. The difference between first and second place is now the smallest it's been since before the season began.

In a remarkable jump, Ole Miss rocketed up nine spots to No. 4 - their highest ranking since beating Alabama back in 2015.

Even with a bye week, Miami slipped one spot to No. 3. The Hurricanes now find themselves sandwiched between two surging teams.

After winning three in a row, the Crimson Tide fought their way back into the top 10. Their win snapped Georgia's amazing 33-game home winning streak.

Virginia popped into the rankings at No. 24, their first appearance since 2017. Their double-overtime upset over Florida State stands as their biggest win against a ranked team in 18 years.

At No. 25, Arizona State squeezed in after beating TCU. The shakeup knocked both USC and TCU out of the rankings.

Since Week 1, Indiana has soared 15 spots - the biggest jump of any team. Oklahoma and Texas A&M are right behind, each climbing 13 spots.

The SEC leads with 10 ranked teams. The Big Ten has six spots, while both the Big 12 and ACC have four each.