Bad Bunny Lands Super Bowl LX Show After Swift Passes on NFL

Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself... this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL," Bad Bunny told Yahoo Sports.

The Puerto Rican megastar, who dominates global streaming charts and has three Grammy awards under his belt, snagged the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 spot on NBC and Peacock. The opportunity came up after negotiations with Taylor Swift broke down over contract details.

Swift's choice threw off the NFL's plans. Back in September, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hinted at the possibility, telling Yahoo Sports, "We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time."

Swift's connection to the NFL has gotten stronger since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce two years ago. Their romance, which included her showing up at Chiefs games and two Super Bowls, led to their engagement news last month.

While Adele keeps saying no to halftime show offers, the NFL isn't giving up on getting her for future shows.

The search for major global performers goes on, with Kendrick Lamar performing at Super Bowl LIX in 2025, before Bad Bunny takes the stage in 2026.