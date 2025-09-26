UCF vs Kansas State Odds, Spread, and Total

UCF opens Big 12 play on the road Saturday, carrying both a 3-0 record and the weight of sudden tragedy. The Knights travel to Manhattan, Kansas, just six days after the death of offensive line coach Shawn Clark, who passed away at age 50 during the team's bye week.

On the field, UCF (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a 34-9 win over North Carolina that extended its unbeaten start to the season. Quarterback Tayven Jackson threw for 223 yards and a touchdown while also leading the Knights in rushing with 66 yards and a score. Jaden Nixon added his fourth touchdown in two games, and UCF's defense forced two interceptions while holding UNC to just 86 rushing yards.

Kansas State (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) returns from a bye looking to salvage its season. The Wildcats, preseason favorites in the league, have dropped three straight by a combined 12 points. Quarterback Avery Johnson has totaled 851 passing yards with six touchdowns, and wideout Jayce Brown ranks among the Big 12's top receivers with 25 catches. But the rushing attack has been a major issue, averaging only 108 yards per game — last in the conference.

Kickoff is set for noon EST at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Spread

UCF +6 (-107)

Kansas State -6 (-104)

Moneyline

UCF +190

Kansas State -232

Total

Over 48.5 (-110)

Under 48.5 (-114)

The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UCF vs Kansas State Betting Trends

UCF is 4-8 against the spread in its last 12 games.

Kansas State is 0-6 against the spread in its last six matchups.

UCF has lost eight of its last 12, including five of its last six road games.

Kansas State is 3-6 in its last nine, but 13-3 in its last 16 at home.

The total has gone under in four of UCF's past five games.

The under has hit in six of Kansas State's last nine games.

UCF vs Kansas State Injury Reports

UCF

Dylan Wade, TE - Questionable

DJ Bell, DB - Questionable

Isaiah Nixon, EDGE - Questionable

Connor Meadows, OL - Questionable

Isaiah Reed, DB - Out

Jayden Williams, DB - Out

Josh Dorsainil, EDGE - Out

Kansas State

Patrick Tackle, DT - Probable

Holden Bass, DT - Doubtful

Colby McCalister, S - Out

Jerand Bradley, WR - Out

Ralph Ortiz, LB - Out

Cub Patton, K/P - Out

Dominic Mitchell, S - Out

Darien Whitaker Jr., LB - Out

Maguire Richman, LB - Out

George Fitzpatrick, OK - Out

Michael Capria, OL - Out

Joe Vickers, OL - Out

Leyton Simmering, K - Out

UCF vs Kansas State Predictions and Picks

"It's like the Wildcats just need something to go right. If it can get just one thing to go its way. It might be a big play down the field, or a grinding drive, or a jumpstart of any sort, this thing could all get going. UCF will be solid. It'll stay in the game throughout, but the two-week break will matter for the Wildcats. They might not be explosive, but they'll be sharper, more in control, and it'll be a decent first step back to turning the season around. Kansas State 27, UCF 23." — Pete Fiutak, College Football News

"Betting on the Wildcats this season has proven to be a poor decision. When you think a game sets up perfectly for them to turn their season around, they take another step back. Funny enough, a game after an open week and UCF coming in amid a rebuilding year in its first season under Scott Frost seems to be the perfect recipe for the Wildcats to come out on top. I'd rather wait to bet on them until they prove something first." — Wyatt Wheeler, The Topeka Capital-Journal