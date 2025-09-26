ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Rays vs Blue Jays: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michael Garaventa
Christopher Morel #24 of the Tampa Bay Rays doubles in two runs during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Tampa Bay Rays intend to play spoiler to the Toronto Blue Jays' AL East Division title aspirations on Friday.

The Rays are 77-82 and rank fourth in the AL East Division. They will not make the playoffs, but they can still hope to end the season strongly. Tampa Bay just dropped two out of three games to the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays' pitching was below average, while their offense was inconsistent. They lost the final game of that series 6-5. Tampa held a 5-2 lead before giving up four runs in the closing innings. The majority of the lineup performed admirably, although the bullpen requires improvement.

The Blue Jays are 91-68 and tied for first place in the American League East Division with the New York Yankees. Toronto has the tiebreaker over the Yankees, but the Jays are playing poorly and have lost six of their previous eight games. They just lost two of three to the Boston Red Sox. The offense accomplished nothing until the final game, which the Jays won 6-1. Toronto finally had a big inning, scoring six runs in the sixth inning. The top of the lineup performed admirably, with Daulton Varsho leading the charge on offense with two hits, including a home run and four RBIs.

Spread

  • Rays +1.5 (-134)
  • Blue Jays -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline

  • Rays +159
  • Blue Jays -175

Total

  • OVER 8 (+103)
  • UNDER 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games.
  • Tampa Bay is 6-13 SU in its last 19 games.
  • Tampa Bay is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games against Toronto.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Toronto's last 19 games.
  • Toronto is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Toronto's last seven games against Tampa Bay.

Rays vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

  • Evan Pereira, CF - Out
  • Yandy Diaz, 1B - Day-to-day
  • Taylor Walls, SS - 60-day IL
  • Jonathan Aranda, 1B - 10-day IL
  • Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day IL
  • Ricardo Genoves, C - Day-to-day
  • Willy Vasquez, 3B - Day-to-day
  • Stuart Fairchild, RF - 60-day IL
  • Xavier Isaac, 1B - Day-to-day

Toronto Blue Jays

  • Adrian Pinto, 2B - Out
  • Ty France, 1B - 10-day IL
  • Bo Bichette, SS - 10-day IL

Rays vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 36-42 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Rays are tied for 14th in runs scored, seventh in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 11th in ERA.

Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average. In the Baltimore series, Diaz had one hit and one run scored. Tampa Bay will look to protect leads better and tightening up that pitching staff. On the mound for the Rays is Adrian Houser, who is 8-4, with a 3.18 ERA. He has 11 quality starts this season and back on June 22, he gave up two earned against the Blue Jays.

Toronto is 51-27 at home and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Blue Jays are seventh in runs scored, first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 19th in ERA. 

George Springer leads the team in home runs. In the Boston series, Springer had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. The Jays control their own destiny for playoff seeding and it comes down to three more games. On the mound for Toronto is Shane Bieber, who is 3-2, with a 3.57 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and has only started six games.

Best Bet: Blue Jays Spread

The Rays offense was erratic in their recent series, and their pitching is trending down. Toronto needs all three of these games, and the offense finally got rolling at the end of their series with Boston. The Blue Jays' pitching has been decent, and the big bats are ready to set the tone for the weekend.

Tampa Bay RaysToronto Blue Jays
Michael GaraventaWriter
