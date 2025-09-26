Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

MLS odds come with a heavy lean toward home-field advantage. Sometimes, though, Las Vegas has to compensate for a trend that goes against that grain. FC Cincinnati has lost five of its last six home games across all events, helping Orlando City SC draw additional betting action to cover a thin spread in Ohio.

Cincinnati is a dicey “plus”-odds money line favorite for this Sunday's game against visiting Orlando City, set to kick off Sunday at 7 p.m. EST. The fact that Orlando and Cincinnati have played many tight games in the clubs' last 10 meetings is also helping to keep the odds tight on this weekend's Lions road trip.

Are there bright spots for Orlando beyond Cincinnati's bad home-field trend? Maybe just one, but it's very shiny. The Lions have followed a dreary Leagues Cup finish and a 1-1 disappointment against DC by defeating Nashville 3-2 on Duncan McGuire's goal in injury time, moving Orlando into sixth place.

Spread

Orlando City SC +1 (-167)

FC Cincinnati -1 (+300)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC +178

FC Cincinnati +134

Draw +260

Total

Over 3 (-102)

Under 3 (-118)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

Orlando City SC is winless in its last four road games across competitions.

Totals have gone under in seven of the last nine Orlando-Cincinnati meetings.

FC Cincinnati has lost five of its last six home games across competitions.

Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena is out for the season following Achilles tendon surgery.

Forward Yutaro Tsukada is out for the season following ACL surgery.

Defender Zakaria Taifi is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Adrian Marin is questionable with a thigh injury.

Midfielder César Araújo is questionable with a back injury.

FC Cincinnati

Goalkeeper Roman Celentano is out with a leg injury.

Defender Matt Miazga is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo is out with a quad strain.

Defender Brad Smith is out with a leg injury.

Goalkeeper Paul Walters is out with a foot injury.

Orlando City SC vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

McGuire may be this week's reigning hero, but his teammate Martin Ojeda is the heartbeat of the Orlando City attack. Ojeda's critical brace against Nashville set up a 2-2 deadlock prior to McGuire's winning tally.

Ben Wright of the MLS homepage writes that Orlando is close to clinching a seed in the MLS Cup playoffs. “Orlando City SC didn't technically clinch a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, but Duncan McGuire has them all but qualified thanks to some stoppage-time heroics.”