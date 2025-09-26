Mets’ Lindor Smacks 30th Homer, Joins Elite MLB Club in 8-5 Win Over Cubs

With a loud crack of the bat Wednesday night, Francisco Lindor launched his 30th homer into the seats. The timely hit pushed the Mets past Chicago 8-5, while putting Lindor's name in baseball history as just the second shortstop to reach multiple 30-30 seasons.

New York holds onto the last National League wild-card spot, staying one game ahead of Cincinnati. Even with tiebreakers in their favor, they're feeling pressure from Arizona, who sits just two games behind.

"We've got to go out there and take care of business... We're in a position right now where we control our own destiny," said Lindor to SportRelay.

By hitting his sixth 30-homer season, the Mets star moved past Cubs legend Ernie Banks on the all-time shortstop list. Only Alex Rodriguez's seven seasons now stand between Lindor and the record.

On the mound, rookie phenom Nolan McLean fanned 11 while giving up five runs. His impressive start improved his record to 5-1, keeping a sharp 2.06 ERA through eight starts.

"I'm just trying to keep the game plan as different as possible... playing that cat-and-mouse game constantly," said McLean.

This season marks a power-hitting milestone for the Mets. The 30-homer shots from Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, along with Lindor's achievement, give New York its first trio to hit that mark in one season.

"It's pretty impressive... They've been carrying us for pretty much a whole year," said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.

Soto and Lindor made MLB history as the third pair of teammates to reach the 30-30 club together. This rare feat hasn't happened since Dante Bichette and Ellis Burks did it in '96.

Miami stands as the final challenge of the regular season. If the Mets grab a playoff spot, they'll likely face LA's tough Dodgers.