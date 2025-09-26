Jaguars vs 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Jacksonville Jaguars hope to continue their defensive success against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

The Jaguars are 2-1 and just defeated the Houston Texans 17-10 in Week 3. The Jaguars led from start to finish, and most offensive metrics were fairly balanced. The defense forced three turnovers, while the red zone defense was 1-for-1. Jacksonville enjoyed a modest advantage in time of possession and went two for three in the red zone. They can improve on third downs, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of 40 passes for 222 yards and one interception.

The 49ers are 3-0 and defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 16-15, in Week 3. It was a game of field goals until both teams scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The 49ers were about to lose, but they made a key third-down stop late in the game, drove up the field, and won on a last-second field goal. San Francisco won in total yards 355 yards to 260. The Niners lost in time of possession and could improve their third-down performance. They went 1-for-4 in the red zone and need to cut down on defensive penalties.

Spread

Jaguars +3.5 (-119)

49ers -3.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Jaguars +156

49ers -170

Total

Over 47 (-103)

Under 47 (-111)

The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jaguars vs 49ers Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Jacksonville's last nine games.

Jacksonville is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games.

San Francisco is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of San Francisco's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of San Francisco's last seven games against Jacksonville.

Jaguars vs 49ers Injury Reports

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dyami Brown, WR - Questionable

Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Questionable

Patrick Mekari, G - Questionable

Ezra Cleveland, G - Questionable

Wyatt Milum, G - Questionable

Jalen McLeod, LB - Injured Reserve

Caleb Ransaw, CB - Injured Reserve

Joshua Cephus, WR - Injured Reserve

Cooper Hodges, OT - Out

San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jennings, WR - Questionable

Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable

Nick Bosa, DE - Injured Reserve

Brandon Aiyuk, WR - Out

Deommodore Lenoir, CB - Questionable

Renardo Green, CB - Questionable

Jordan Watkins, WR - Questionable

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Questionable

Kalia Davis, DT - Questionable

Connor Colby, G - Questionable

Mac Jones, QB - Questionable

Brock Burdy, QB - Questionable

CJ West, DT - Questionable

Spencer Burford, OT - Injured Reserve

Ben Bartch, G - Injured Reserve

George Kittle, TE - Injured Reserve

Jakob Robinson, CB - Injured Reserve

Jacob Cowing, WR - Injured Reserve

Kevin Givens, DT - Injured Reserve

Malik Mustapha, S - Out

Kurtis Rourke, QB - Out

Patrick Taylor Jr., RB - Injured Reserve

Tarron Jackson, DE - Injured Reserve

Trent Taylor, WR - Injured Reserve

Tre Tomlinson, CB - Injured Reserve

Jaguars vs 49ers Predictions and Picks

Jacksonville is currently ranked 13th in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, tied for 14th in points scored, and fifth in points conceded. The Jaguars have lost their last five encounters with the 49ers. Their defense has been excellent this season, allowing an average of 17 points per game. Jacksonville leads the league in turnovers and interceptions. They have an above-average rushing game, but the receivers have struggled due to drops and Lawrence's uneven play.

San Francisco ranks first in passing yards, tied for 26th in running yards, 23rd in points scored, and third in points allowed. The 49ers are dealing with the injury bug again, having just lost Nick Bosa for the season due to an acl injury. Every week this season, another elite player has been injured, yet the Niners have found ways to win, primarily through defense and clutch offensive drives. Quarterback Brock Purdy may return from injury, which might bolster the offense. On defense, the 49ers will look to get more takeaways while maintaining a solid rushing defense.

Best Bet: Under