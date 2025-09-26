Inter Miami vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami's storylines are all over the place this week. The good news is that on the pitch where it counts, the Herons are looking just great going into this weekend's matchup against Toronto FC.

Toronto plays host to Miami at 4:30 p.m. EST this Saturday, looking for its first win over the Herons in six matches. Inter Miami's odds to win place the visitors in a favorite's role again, but the sportsbook lines aren't as confident as one would expect given striker Lionel Messi's resurgent September.

Inter Miami is taking harsh criticism, responding with victories led by Messi braces, and getting lukewarm odds out of Las Vegas for the Herons' trouble. We'll see if Saturday's pregame line turns into a bargain.

Spread

Inter Miami -1 (+210)

Toronto FC +1 (-110)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -113

Toronto FC +240

Draw +315

Total

Over 3.25 (+105)

Under 3.25 (-125)

The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Betting Trends

Inter Miami is unbeaten in its last five games against Toronto FC.

Inter Miami has won three consecutive matches.

Lionel Messi has scored five goals in the last three games.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Forward Allen Obando is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Fafa Picault is out with a quad injury.

Toronto FC

Defender Nicksoen Gomis is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Deandre Kerr is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Kevin Long is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Zane Monlouis is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Henry Wingo is out with a lower-body injury.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks

This week's 4-0 triumph over New York City FC clinched a playoff berth for Inter Miami, while moving Messi's team a step closer to a Supporters Shield championship that's still in sight. Messi was instrumental in Miami's early winning goal, in addition to scoring a second straight brace.

But as things go well on the field, critics are claiming that Inter Miami is a shoddy organization. Marca has quoted former MLS and Leeds United footballer Mateusz Klich calling the Herons “a disaster,” adding that he doesn't recommend Inter Miami in a viral rant that's becoming more famous than Klich's career is.