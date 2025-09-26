Dolphins’ Tagovailoa Responds to Newton’s Comments During Rough 0-3 Start

After losing three straight games, Miami's quarterback shot back at former MVP Cam Newton's criticism about his play to begin 2025.

"I want to see anybody on the street come play QB... It's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it," Tagovailoa told Sports Illustrated.

Three consecutive losses to Indianapolis, New England, and Buffalo have left Miami struggling. A costly error in the closing minutes against the Bills has raised new questions about his value as one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks.

The numbers tell a mixed story. While his 69.7% completion rate and five touchdowns place him fourth in the league, he's had trouble with four interceptions and just 191.7 passing yards per game - his lowest output since joining the NFL.

The third-year quarterback acknowledges his shortcomings. "I haven't played anywhere near the standard that I've played in years past... I wouldn't say I've been playing my best football yet."

Despite the rough patch, the team remains together. "Disappointed, but not discouraged. And definitely haven't lost any confidence in ourselves... Nobody's panicking, nobody's pointing fingers," linebacker Jaelen Phillips told Sports Illustrated.

Running back De'Von Achane sees room to grow. "We played a great team last week, and as we watched film, we did a lot of stuff that we could have done better going into the fourth quarter, scoring like 21-21."

A Week 4 game against the winless Jets lies ahead. History offers some hope - just two years ago, Miami turned around a 1-7 start by winning nine of their next ten games.