Darnold’s Last-Minute Drive Leads Seahawks Past Cardinals 23-20

In a thrilling finish, Sam Darnold led a clutch drive that set up Jason Myers' game-winning 52-yard field goal, pushing the Seattle Seahawks past the Arizona Cardinals 23-20 at State Farm Stadium.

With time running out, Darnold hit a crucial 22-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. "It was a perfect back shoulder throw, placed perfectly," Smith-Njigba told YouTube.

Mike Macdonald was fired up about his quarterback's poise. "He's playing out of his mind, a cool customer who is on a mission," the head coach said to Seahawks.com.

Seattle moved to 3-1 as Darnold looked sharp, completing 18 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. He now has five touchdowns and two picks on the season.

The game kicked off with excitement when Darnold found rookie Elijah Arroyo for 32 yards while scrambling. Soon after, a quick 24-yard run set up Zach Charbonnet's touchdown, building a 14-3 lead at the half.

Breakout star Smith-Njigba grabbed four passes for 79 yards. His 323 yards over three games is now a Seahawks rookie record. Safety Julian Love was clear: "He's one of the best receivers in the league. People need to put some respect on his name."

Things got dicey when Coby Bryant fumbled and Kenneth Walker III got flagged for taunting. After Myers missed from 53 yards, Arizona managed to tie it up.

But Myers came through when it counted. His final kick split the uprights.