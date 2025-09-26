Branch Controversy Overshadows Rahm-Hatton Win at Ryder Cup Match

At Bethpage Black, a heated rules dispute erupted during the seventh hole of a Ryder Cup match. The drama, which involved a fallen branch, ended with Europeans Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton securing a victory against Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

The Americans jumped ahead early, grabbing a 1-up lead. But things got messy at the seventh when Rahm's tee shot landed near a branch.

Things got complicated when Hatton stepped on a branch, which bumped another one. Officials rushed in to determine if the contact moved Rahm's ball, though nobody saw it move during play.

While golf fans watching online claimed they saw movement, the Europeans won the hole after Thomas landed in a bunker and Hatton hit his shot close to the pin.

The match highlighted both European players' uncertain positions on the team. Their move to LIV Golf triggered DP World Tour sanctions and ongoing eligibility battles.

At Bethpage in 2025, LIV Golf players will make their first Ryder Cup appearance after lengthy legal fights and tour restrictions. Unlike previous events where social media buzzed about course conditions, this controversy centered on the rules.