Unforgettable Night at T-Mobile Park: Raleigh Smashes 60th Homer, Mariners Take AL West

At T-Mobile Park, Cal Raleigh hit his 60th home run into the stands, leading Seattle to a 9-2 victory over Colorado and clinching the AL West title. His achievement makes him the seventh MLB player - and just the fourth in AL history - to reach this milestone in one season.

The packed stadium erupted as Raleigh launched his 59th in the first against Gordon, then sent the crowd into a frenzy with number 60 off Chivilli in the eighth. The crowd of over 40,000 chanted "MVP" as the team celebrated their first division title since 2001.

Raleigh's bat has been hot all season. He's not just leading in home runs - his 125 RBIs top the American League. When Seattle needs a clutch hit, he delivers.

Now he stands with baseball's greats - Bonds, Sosa, McGwire, Maris, Ruth, and Judge. The current AL record belongs to Judge at 62, set last year. By hitting his 11th multi-homer game this season, Raleigh tied a record shared by Judge, Greenberg, and Sosa.

The switch-hitting catcher broke Ken Griffey Jr.'s team record of 56. He surpassed Mantle's switch-hitting record and topped Perez's catching record too.

Manager Dan Wilson couldn't hold back his praise: "I honestly don't think we've seen this before. It's been incredible. I think he deserves the MVP, no question," he told MLB.com.

With their fourth AL West title, Seattle remains MLB's only team without a World Series appearance. Raleigh's words about this win resonated with the city's devoted fans.

The win sends Seattle back to October baseball. Fans dream big, hoping this might be their year. Raleigh spoke from the heart about what this means for everyone involved.