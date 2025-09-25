Tony Hawk’s Historic Skateboard Sells for $1.15 Million at Auction

The skateboard Tony Hawk used for his first 900 in competition fetched $1.152 million at auction. It blew past its expected price at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. Hawk was there, but they kept the buyer's identity confidential.

The 900 involves spinning two and a half times in the air, becoming one of skating's most challenging tricks. Hawk's board is regarded as a significant sports milestone, marking an important moment in his career.

Tony Hawk hopes the buyer truly appreciates its uniqueness. "I'd be stoked if it's someone that had a connection to skating or maybe they'll display it somewhere for others," Hawk told ESPN. The 1999 X Games 900 was a game-changer for him.

Other items from that day also brought in high bids. His helmet sold for $115,200, his shoes at $64,000, and his kneepads for $57,600. These prices highlight the lasting impact of Hawk's 1999 X Games performance.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Hawk's charity, The Skatepark Project. They build skate parks in needed areas, providing kids with safe places to skate and expanding the sport. Originally called the Tony Hawk Foundation, it's helped create many skateparks across America.