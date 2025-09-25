Rays vs Orioles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays attempt to win the last game of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The Rays are 77-81 and sit fourth in the AL East Division. They will not make the playoffs, but they can still aim to finish with a .500 record. Tampa Bay won Game 2 by a 6-2 final. The Rays scored early and added to their lead late in the game. Brandon Lowe led the offense with two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Tampa Bay had a combined no-hitter entering the eighth inning.

The Orioles are 74-84 and ranked last in the AL East Division. They will finish the season with a losing record, but they are only three games behind the Rays and can still contend for fourth place. In Game 2, Baltimore had only three hits and made two errors. The top and bottom of the order performed the majority of the work, but the center of the lineup struggled to get things rolling. Jordan Westburg led the offense with two RBIs.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+132)

Orioles +1.5 (-151)

Moneyline

Rays -122

Orioles +113

Total

OVER 8.5 (-109)

UNDER 8.5 (-100)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 6-12 SU in its last 18 games.

Tampa Bay is 2-5 SU in its last seven games on the road.

Tampa Bay is 5-10 SU in its last 15 games against an opponent in the American League.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Baltimore's last seven games.

Baltimore is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Baltimore's last six games against Tampa Bay.

Rays vs Orioles Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Taylor Walls, SS - 60-day IL

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - 10-day IL

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day IL

Ricardo Genoves, C - Day-to-day

Willy Vasquez, 3B - Day-to-day

Stuart Fairchild, RF - 60-day IL

Xavier Isaac, 1B - Day-to-day

Baltimore Orioles

Gary Sanchez, C - 60-day IL

Caden Bodine, C - Day-to-day

Heston Kjerstad, LF - Day-to-day

Samuel Basallo, C - Day-to-day

Jackson Holliday 2B - Day-to-day

Rays vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 36-41 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Rays are 16th in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 10th in ERA.

Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average. So far in this series, Diaz is hitless. Tampa Bay will look to keep the offense trending up and have the pitching settle in early. On the mound for the Rays is Drew Rasmussen, who is 10-5, with a 2.80 ERA. He has eight quality starts this season and back on June 19, he gave up two earned against the Orioles.

Baltimore is 38-42 at home and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Orioles are 23rd in runs scored, 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 24th in ERA.

Gunnar Henderson leads the team in batting average and RBIs. So far in the Rays series, Henderson has one hit and two RBIs. Baltimore will look to bounce back on offense and play cleaner defense. On the mound for the Orioles is Cade Povich, who is 3-8, with a 5.32 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and has pitched decently in his last few outings, but walks have been an issue.

Best Bet: Rays Moneyline