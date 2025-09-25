NFC West Rivals Seattle and Arizona Face Off in Thursday Night Game

The NFC West, a powerhouse in the NFL, sets the stage for a critical matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday night. This division boasts an impressive 9-3 record, with each team showcasing a solid point differential.

Both the Seahawks and Cardinals are 2-1, with their only losses coming from division leader San Francisco 49ers. They aim to keep their momentum, building on non-division wins while shaking off those losses to San Francisco.

Seattle has been impressive, racking up two wins with a combined score of 75-30. Central to this success is Sam Darnold's improved performance and coach Mike Macdonald's strengthened defense. Turnovers have decreased, and defensive strategies have been refined this season.

Arizona faces a challenge without running back James Conner. Enter rookie Trey Benson, averaging six yards a carry. Known for his speed, Benson's role expanded after Conner’s injury. Arizona's excellent run-blocking offensive line is set to support Benson.

This game is crucial as both teams aim to avoid a 2-2 record. The home-field advantage might weigh on the Cardinals without Conner, as history shows teams losing key players often struggle in similar situations.

Betting markets initially labeled Seattle as slight underdogs, but opinions shifted with Arizona's recent struggles and lineup changes, making Seattle 1.5-point favorites.

Fantasy football fans are watching emerging stars like Benson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba stands out among receivers with 22 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown. He follows in the footsteps of past NFC West playmakers who thrived amid injuries or lineup changes.