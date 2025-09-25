Luke Donald Criticizes U.S. Ryder Cup Payment, Emphasizes Legacy Over Money

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald criticized the U.S. team for receiving payments for the tournament, while European players compete without pay. During the opening ceremony at Bethpage Black, Donald highlighted that the Ryder Cup is about pride and legacy, not financial gain.

The U.S. players, including captain Keegan Bradley, get $500,000 each. They contribute $300,000 to charity and keep $200,000. Bradley mentioned he'll donate his entire share, while others decide their contributions. This payment model is a shift from what's been done since 1999, when attention was on charity alone.

Donald said the European team values meaning over money. "We are fueled by something money cannot buy: Purpose, brotherhood and a responsibility to honor those who came before us, while inspiring those whose time is yet to come," he told Yahoo Sports. Players like Rory McIlroy shared the same opinion against U.S. payments.

The Ryder Cup has never given prize money to players. European golfers receive gifts, not money, and profits often go towards grassroots golf in Europe. Donald emphasized memories over money, saying memories hold more value.

Payment has been a contentious topic since 1999, when a threatened boycott by U.S. players led to the charity donation model. The 2025 Ryder Cup's direct payment system fuels debate about the event's spirit. The PGA of America takes a larger share of profits when in the U.S., while teams split the rest.

European player Jon Rahm noted, “I don’t have to get paid to come here and perform.” The U.S. team's approach differs from this tradition-focused European perspective.

Matches kick off Friday with foursomes. The European team has won eight of the last 11 Ryder Cups but fell short the last two times in the U.S. The payment debate adds complexity to the event's history.