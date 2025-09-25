Florida’s Johnson Done for 2025 Season After Knee Surgery

Gators cornerback Dijon Johnson had surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus he picked up during Florida's Week 4 loss to Miami.

"It's going to be fixable, nothing long term there, but he will be out for the remainder of the season," said head coach Billy Napier to On3.

Johnson hurt his knee while tackling Miami's Malachi Toney. He fell to the ground without contact early in the third quarter and needed help getting off the field.

The young corner had shown promise through four games with eight tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection. His injury leaves a hole in a defense giving up 173 passing yards per game.

Cormani McClain will take his spot. The redshirt sophomore looked sharp against Miami, grabbing his second career interception and earning top defensive grades.

The injury comes at a rough time, with seven high-powered offenses left on the schedule in their final eight games. Florida heads into their break at 1-3.

The Gators' secondary can't catch a break. Last season they lost both Jason Marshall Jr. and Devin Moore to season-ending injuries.

Johnson's road hasn't been easy. He bounced back from shoulder surgery to fix a torn labrum just to play in the season opener. He came to Florida in 2023 as a highly-rated top-100 recruit.

After their week off, Florida faces #10 Texas on October 4. Though they've only allowed five touchdowns, the Gators' defense faces their biggest challenge yet.

Napier also shot down worries about QB DJ Lagway, saying he's "100 percent" after taking a cleat to the leg against Miami. The coach laughed off suggestions Lagway might sit.