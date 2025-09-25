Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald Lead First-Time Picks for 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has selected 13 newcomers from 128 modern-era nominees for 2026. Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, and Philip Rivers highlight the fresh faces. The complete roster includes 77 offensive, 42 defensive, and nine special teams players, with three quarterbacks making their first appearance.

After being traded by the Chargers to New Orleans, Brees became a football legend. His incredible comeback led the Saints to their first Super Bowl victory, earning him MVP honors. With 13 Pro Bowl selections, he ended his career as the NFL's second-leading passer, racking up 80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald stands out as a clear first-ballot choice. His numbers speak volumes - 11 Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, and only Jerry Rice ahead of his 1,432 catches and 17,492 yards. He guided the Cardinals through four playoff appearances and one Super Bowl run. He showed up ready to play for 17 straight seasons.

Rivers commanded the Chargers' offense for 16 straight seasons, landing at seventh place in all-time passing yards. Despite making eight Pro Bowls and throwing 421 touchdowns against 209 interceptions, a Super Bowl appearance eluded him. His streak of 240 consecutive starts ranks second among quarterbacks.

Frank Gore's Hall chances rest on his durability. He piled up 16,000 rushing yards - third all-time - and broke 1,000 yards nine times. But missing both a Super Bowl appearance and first-team All-Pro honors could delay his entry past the first ballot.

The first-timer list also includes LeSean McCoy and Jason Witten. Witten retired as Dallas's all-time leading receiver. McCoy earned two All-Pro nods and two Super Bowl rings, making him stand out among this year's newcomers.

Veterans like Marshawn Lynch and Eli Manning are back on the ballot. Luke Kuechly, who came close last year making it to the final seven, jumps straight to the final 15 this time.

The journey to Canton involves several rounds - cutting to 50, then 25, and then 15 candidates. Just before the Super Bowl, voters narrow it down to 10, then seven. Finally, up to five players who receive 80% of votes get in. Ernst & Young oversees each vote.