Yankees Lock Up Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win Over White Sox on Caballero’s Walk-Off Hit

In an exciting finish at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night, New York sealed their playoff spot with a thrilling 3-2 win over Chicago. The victory put them within reach of Toronto, now just one game back in the AL East.

After battling through a long at-bat, José Caballero ripped a clutch single to center field off Steven Wilson. The hit sent Aaron Judge sprinting home, triggering wild celebrations as the Yankees punched their ticket to October baseball.

"The ultimate goal is to win our division. It's still right there for us. So, we're excited about getting in, but we got bigger things ahead of us," said Judge to MLB.com.

The ninth inning rally kicked off with solid hits from Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells. Wilson intentionally walked Judge, then lost the zone against Bellinger for another walk. A wild pitch allowed Volpe to score before Caballero's game-winner.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead when Colson Montgomery blasted a two-run homer off Luis Gil in the sixth. Gil made a strong case for a rotation spot, giving up just four hits over six impressive innings.

The White Sox's Smith struck out eight through five innings. Despite struggling with control and issuing four walks, he kept the Yankees to just one run on five hits.

"We want to win the division. This isn't it for us. This is only a small step. Step two is winning the division, and step three is winning the World Series," said Jazz Chisholm Jr. to MLB.com.

What looked hopeless during their summer struggle turned around with a hot streak since mid-August. The team has gone 20-8, surging back into the race.

This comeback win was just the second time all season the Yankees pulled off a late-game turnaround. Judge added two more intentional walks, pushing his team record to 34.

Max Fried (18-5, 2.92 ERA) takes the mound next as New York tries to catch Toronto. With five games remaining and behind in the season series, every game counts now.