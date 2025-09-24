Rays vs Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total

Following a lopsided shutout loss in the opener, the Rays continue their late-September set with the Orioles at Camden Yards tonight. The first pitch is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. EST.

The Rays (74-83) mustered just two hits yesterday in the 6-0 loss to Baltimore, dropping to 5-6 in the season series. Both clubs are long removed from postseason contention, but the game still carries AL East consequences, with Tampa Bay holding a two-game lead over the last-place Orioles.

Right-hander Shane Baz (10-12, 4.99 ERA) starts for the Rays after throwing five shutout innings in his start last week.

He'll face September call-up Tyler Wells (2-0, 2.04 ERA), who has excelled in three appearances. The 6-foot-8 righty is 2-0 and has struck out 14 batters in 17 2/3 innings pitched, walking just one.

At the plate, Tampa Bay leans heavily on rookie slugger Junior Caminero, with 44 home runs and 108 RBIs, and the .301 average from Yandy Diaz. Baltimore counters with a young offensive core led by Gunnar Henderson (.274, 67 RBIs) and Jackson Holliday (17 HR, 55 RBIs).

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+169)

Orioles +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Rays +105

Orioles -115

Total

Over 8 (-113)

Under 8 (+104)

The above data was collected on Sept. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

Both teams are 4-6 in their last 10 overall. However, the Rays are 6-4 against the spread while the Orioles are 4-6.

The Rays have lost 12 of their last 17 games, including five of their last six on the road.

The Orioles are 1-6 in the last seven games when playing as the underdogs.

The total has gone under in 12 of the past 18 matchups between these teams when playing in Baltimore.

The under has hit in each of the Orioles' last 10 home games and four of the last five against the Rays.

The Rays have lost 10 of their last 14 games against teams from the American League.

Rays vs Orioles Injury Reports

Rays

Mason Englert, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Jonathan Aranda, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Orioles

Gary Sanchez, C — 60-day IL (knee).

Shawn Dubin, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Rays vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

"Tampa Bay comes into this matchup trying to hang on to fourth in the division, but they have allowed at least six runs in three of their last four games. The Rays are 35-41 on the road this year, while the Orioles are 38-41 at home. Baltimore is starting Wells, who has allowed four earned runs in 17.2 innings this year. TB is going with Baz, who has allowed 0, 5, 2, 0, and 3 earned runs in his last five. Tyler Wells has been dealing for the O's, so give me Baltimore to win again here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"Tyler Wells, the Baltimore starter, is another pitcher looking to prove he belongs. A fixture in the team's rotation from 2022-23, Wells was passed over for new additions and spent most of the last two seasons in the minors .... But he's thrown well in three starts this year, pitching to a 2.04 ERA in his late-season action .... Wells pitching prolifically in his limited action gives Baltimore a sizable edge here. Count on the Orioles to deliver a victory at home." — Charlie Cummings, DraftKings Network