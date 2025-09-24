MLB to Add Ball-Strike Challenge System in 2026

MLB just revealed some big news: starting in 2026, teams can contest ball and strike calls twice per game. It's a major change for America's pastime.

The setup uses state-of-the-art technology - twelve special cameras connected to T-Mobile's fast 5G network monitor every pitch. Teams keep their challenge when they're right. The best news? Reviews only take 15 seconds.

Need to challenge a call? If you're batting, pitching, or catching, just touch your cap or helmet. These quick signals keep the game flowing without slowing things down.

Teams get more chances in extra innings. After using their first two challenges, they receive one more for each inning past the 9th. No more watching questionable calls decide close games at the end.

They've done their homework on this one. Minor league teams have tried it since 2019, with Triple-A leading the way in 2022. MLB tested it out during last year's Spring Training and All-Star games.

Recent mistakes show why we need this. Just check out that crazy Brewers-Padres game - the umpire missed 25 ball-strike calls. That's just not acceptable.

Umpires still control home plate, making the first calls. The technology just helps when needed. During challenges, everyone sees the results on the big screens.

Umpires get instant feedback after each pitch crosses the plate. This helps them improve their accuracy as the game goes on.

MLB's choice of T-Mobile's network shows they're blending modern tech with baseball tradition. Their private system ensures quick, spot-on reviews.