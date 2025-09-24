Mike Evans Out Several Weeks with Hamstring Strain, Rookie Egbuka Ready to Step In

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans will miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the fourth quarter against the Jets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news to NFL.com.

Tests revealed a minor strain - marking Evans' eighth hamstring problem during his NFL career. So far in 2024, he's grabbed 14 passes for 140 yards and scored one touchdown.

Rising rookie Emeka Egbuka will take Evans' spot. He's already turned heads with 181 yards and three touchdowns in his first three games. Sterling Shepard moves into a starting role, while Chris Godwin Jr. could return from his ankle injury in Week 4.

Evans has battled leg problems throughout his career. His right hamstring forced him to sit out three games in both 2019 and 2022. He faced similar issues back in 2014, 2015, and again in 2020.

Even with these injuries, Evans remains the only player in NFL history to start his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons. His current numbers are lower than usual for this point in the season, when he typically has several touchdowns under his belt.

The seasoned pro holds all major receiving records for the Bucs. He proved his worth during Tampa's Super Bowl run, leading all receivers in yards and touchdowns during their championship campaign.

Egbuka's strong play helps ease the loss. The rookie has clicked well with Baker Mayfield, especially in scoring situations, as Tampa's receiving corps adjusts to the shakeup.