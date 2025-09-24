Drew Brees Joins ESPN’s First Take as Weekly NFL Analyst

Football legend Drew Brees has landed a spot on ESPN's First Take, where he'll talk football every Tuesday about Monday Night Football and other NFL news.

"I would love to broadcast NFL games at some point again. I think I could be the best at it," said Brees to Fox News.

After a short run at NBC in 2021 covering Notre Dame games and showing up on "Football Night in America," Brees is getting back into TV. His time behind the mic showed potential, but family needs took priority.

Since leaving NBC in May 2022, he's stayed connected to TV work. Between showing up on Fox NFL Sunday and getting ready for a Netflix Christmas game show, Brees has stayed close to football.

Over his amazing 20-year run with the Chargers and Saints, Brees broke passing records left and right. His biggest moment came in Super Bowl XLIV, where he grabbed MVP honors while getting New Orleans its first championship.

His jump to ESPN adds another big name to their team. This is his first regular TV gig since leaving NBC.