ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit Tigers Collapsed in American League Central

Craig Shemon
Detroit Tigers Collapsed

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 06: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers calls for a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 06, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It is official, the Detroit Tigers collapsed in the American League Central. After blowing a 2-0 lead against the Cleveland Guardians last night in a 6-2 loss, the Guardians tied the Tigers for the division lead. There are a lot of strange things about this slide. Detroit owned the best record in baseball for most of the first half of the season. But they haven't been right since the All-Star break.

On June 8th they sported a 15.5 game lead over the Guardians and a 14 game lead in the division. There are just five games left in the regular reason. If the Guardians pull this off and win the AL Central, they will have overcome the largest deficit in the standings to win a division in MLB history.

DETROIT TIGERS COLLAPSED

The Detroit Tigers collapsed. But what makes this story so strange is that the opposite occurred in Detroit last year. The 2024 Tigers were under .500 as late as August. NextGen stats gave them a less than 1 percent chance to make the playoffs. But they finished 31-11 in their final 42 games to make the playoffs and they swept the Astros in the Wild Card round.

Certainly with last year's finish combined with how they played in the first half of the season this year the Tigers had the highest of expectations. Now, they have 5 games left to salvage this disaster. The next two games are against the Guardians. The next 48 hours should tell us everything we need to know about Detroit. For more MLB talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

cleveland guardiansDetroit TigersMLB
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Home-plate umpire Dan Iassogna signals a fair ball during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
MLBBaseball Is About To Crack Down On Home Plate UmpiresMatt Dolloff
Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 21, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
ESPN SWFLRays vs Orioles Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Brian Navarreto #70 of the Miami Marlins singles during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 21, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.
MLBMarlins vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub