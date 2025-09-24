Detroit Tigers Collapsed in American League Central

It is official, the Detroit Tigers collapsed in the American League Central. After blowing a 2-0 lead against the Cleveland Guardians last night in a 6-2 loss, the Guardians tied the Tigers for the division lead. There are a lot of strange things about this slide. Detroit owned the best record in baseball for most of the first half of the season. But they haven't been right since the All-Star break.
On June 8th they sported a 15.5 game lead over the Guardians and a 14 game lead in the division. There are just five games left in the regular reason. If the Guardians pull this off and win the AL Central, they will have overcome the largest deficit in the standings to win a division in MLB history.
DETROIT TIGERS COLLAPSED
The Detroit Tigers collapsed. But what makes this story so strange is that the opposite occurred in Detroit last year. The 2024 Tigers were under .500 as late as August. NextGen stats gave them a less than 1 percent chance to make the playoffs. But they finished 31-11 in their final 42 games to make the playoffs and they swept the Astros in the Wild Card round.
Certainly with last year's finish combined with how they played in the first half of the season this year the Tigers had the highest of expectations. Now, they have 5 games left to salvage this disaster. The next two games are against the Guardians. The next 48 hours should tell us everything we need to know about Detroit.