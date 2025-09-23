UCF Assistant Football Coach Shawn Clark Dies at 50

UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark passed away Sunday night at age 50. His death came after spending six weeks in the hospital following a medical emergency on September 9.

"A remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff," said UCF head coach Scott Frost to UCFKnights.com.

Before coming to UCF in 2024, Clark had built an impressive record at Appalachian State. During his five years as head coach, he put together a solid 40-24 record. His teams won three bowl games and beat several ranked teams, including a memorable upset over No. 6 Texas A&M in 2022.

While Clark was in the hospital, Alex Farah stepped in to handle UCF's offensive line coaching. Clark is survived by his wife Jonelle and children Giana and Braxton.

His ties to App State went back to his playing days. As an offensive lineman from 1994 to 1998, Clark was named All-American twice and made the all-conference team three times. His teams went 45-16, including a perfect 12-0 regular season in 1995.

Clark worked his way up through App State's offensive coaching staff. As line coach and co-offensive coordinator, his teams broke records and developed top quarterbacks.

Before that, he coached at Eastern Kentucky, Purdue, and Kent State. He earned his criminal justice degree from App State.