The Lions are Still Great After All

Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions reacts after throwing a second quarter touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Lions are still great. Reports of their demise were premature. Granted they have not taken the final step toward true greatness by winning the Super Bowl. But they have been in the conversation among the three or four teams good enough to win it all for a couple of years now.

And when a team rises to greatness they get poached and attrition happens. Both occurred in Detroit this off season. Both coordinators that helped facilitate the Lions rise are head coaches elsewhere now. Ben Johnson leads the rival Bears and Aaron Glenn is the coach of the Jets. And those guys took a half dozen Lions assistants with them. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to rebuild his staff.

Then there was attrition. Future hall of fame center Frank Ragnow's body could not hold up any more and he retired. In fact the Lions had to rebuild their entire guard-center-guard combo on the offensive line. That used to be the bread and butter of the Lions potent offense. Needless to say there were a lot of question marks going into the 2025 season.

When the team opened the season with a 27-13 loss at Green Bay there were a lot more questions! Had their window to win closed? Frankly, their offensive line looked horrible. The offense which averaged 33 points per game in 2024, did not score its first touchdown until the final minute of that game.

LIONS ARE STILL GREAT

The Lions are still great! The following week they scored 52 points on the Bears. And Monday night they went into one of the toughest places to play in Baltimore and beat up the Ravens 38-30. That. Was. Impressive. The Lions are still great and they are still in the Super Bowl conversation.