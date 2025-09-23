Rays vs Orioles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles compete for fourth place in the American League East Division.

The Rays are 76-80 and ranked fourth in the AL East Division. They will not make the playoffs, but they can still strive to finish with a winning record. Tampa Bay just lost 2 of 3 games to the Boston Red Sox. The Rays pitching improved throughout the series, and their offense performed well in all three games. Tampa won the final game 7-3, with two 3-run innings. Christopher Morel led the offense with two hits and four RBIs.

The Orioles are 73-83 and are last in the AL East Division. They will finish the season with a losing record, but they are only three games behind the Rays and can still compete for fourth place. The Baltimore Orioles recently dropped three of four games to the New York Yankees. Only one game was competitive, and the others were lopsided defeats. The Orioles scored only six runs in the series and lost the final two games by a combined score of 13-2. Baltimore will attempt to rebound offensively and end the season's last home series strong.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+142)

Orioles +1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

Rays -112

Orioles +104

Total

OVER 8.5 (-112)

UNDER 8.5 (+104)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 5-11 SU in its last 16 games.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Baltimore's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore's last 10 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Baltimore's last seven games against an opponent in the American League.

Rays vs Orioles Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Taylor Walls, SS - 60-day IL

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - 10-day IL

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day IL

Ricardo Genoves, C - Day-to-day

Willy Vasquez, 3B - Day-to-day

Stuart Fairchild, RF - 60-day IL

Xavier Isaac, 1B - Day-to-day

Baltimore Orioles

Gary Sanchez, C - 60-day IL

Caden Bodine, C - Day-to-day

Heston Kjerstad, LF - Day-to-day

Rays vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 35-40 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Rays are 15th in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. They are ranked ninth in ERA.

Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average. In the Red Sox series, Diaz had six hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Tampa Bay will look to keep the offense trending up and get some early rallies. On the mound for Rays is Ryan Pepiot, who is 11-11, with a 3.77 ERA. He has 14 quality starts this season and two of his three outings against the Orioles this season were ugly ones.

Baltimore is 37-41 at home and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Orioles are 24th in runs scored, 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 24th in ERA.

Gunnar Henderson leads the team in batting average and RBIs. In the Yankees series, Henderson had four hits and one RBI. Baltimore will look for some early offense and have that pitching settle in as well. On the mound for the Orioles is Dean Kremer, who is 10-10, with a 4.39 ERA. He has eight quality starts this season and in three outings against Tampa this season, he allowed one earned run or less, in each of those starts.

Best Bet: Orioles Moneyline