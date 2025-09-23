Nick Bosa’s Season Ends with Right ACL Tear in 49ers’ Win Over Cardinals

In a devastating blow to San Francisco's defense, Nick Bosa tore his right ACL during Sunday's win over Arizona. The injury ends his 2025-26 NFL season.

After limping off the field during the third quarter, the star defender gave a telling thumbs-down gesture from the sideline. Medical tests showed a clean ACL tear with no additional knee damage.

For the 27-year-old pass-rushing star, this is his second ACL injury. His left knee gave out in 2020, requiring a full year before he returned to dominant form.

The injury troubles worsen for the unbeaten 49ers. Their injured list now includes 12 players, with stars Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings all hurt.

Early evaluations gave some hope, but the MRI confirmed the worst - surgery will finish Bosa's season.

With their best pass rusher out, the defense needs to regroup quickly. Next Sunday's game against Jacksonville at Levi's Stadium approaches fast. Team officials are exploring trade possibilities and available free agents to fill the void.

Through three games, San Francisco's defense ranked among the NFL's best units. Now coaches must find ways to pressure quarterbacks without their star edge rusher.

The clean tear suggests typical recovery timing. Most players return within 9-12 months from these injuries.

Despite the growing injury list, San Francisco's 3-0 start keeps them in good position for playoffs. The defensive coaches have two practices to adjust before Jacksonville comes to town.