Derrick Henry Fumbles Again in Third Straight Game During Lions Loss

In a tough blow, Ravens star Derrick Henry coughed up the ball once again as Baltimore lost to Detroit 38-30 at M&T Bank Stadium Monday night.

With the Ravens down by four, Henry's late mistake proved costly. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson knocked the ball loose, which D.J. Reed recovered at the 16-yard line. Detroit then padded their lead with a field goal.

"I'm at a loss for words. It's not a good feeling. I'm going to keep working to get it fixed," said Henry to The Athletic.

For the seasoned running back, holding onto the ball has suddenly become a major problem. His three fumbles this season already match his total from last year's 325 carries. Just two years ago, he didn't fumble once.

"It hasn't been [the norm for him]. I don't think it'll be going forward, but we have to get it fixed... Still, we just want to protect the football," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to ESPN.

The timing is awful - two of his fumbles happened in fourth quarters, giving the other team great field position. His first fumble came against Buffalo, then another against Cleveland.

Despite the ball security issues, Henry still ran for 50 yards and scored a touchdown on 12 carries Monday. His 81 yards per game puts him fourth among NFL running backs this year.

In his ten NFL seasons, he's only had more than three fumbles twice. His career fumbles now total 23.