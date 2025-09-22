Miami Moves Up to No. 2 in AP Poll After Beating Florida 26-7

The Hurricanes jumped up two spots in the AP Top 25 poll, grabbing No. 2 after dominating their rival Florida 26-7. This makes win number 31 for Miami in this heated in-state rivalry.

While Ohio State held onto No. 1, the rankings saw Miami pass both Penn State and LSU. The top five now stands as: Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, LSU, and Georgia.

Miami started hot, jumping out to a 13-point lead before the Gators got on the board. Though Florida managed to get within six, two late Miami touchdowns put the game away. The Gators' offense struggled badly, managing just 32 yards in the first half.

This matchup adds another page to a long rivalry going back to 1938. Until 1987, these teams met every year, with many games going down to the final minutes. Miami now leads the series 31-27.

In other poll news, Oklahoma moved up four spots to No. 7 after beating No. 23 Auburn 24-17. The win sparked debate when SEC officials later admitted a key touchdown shouldn't have counted.

Despite winning against Sam Houston State, Texas fell to No. 10. Indiana turned heads, jumping ten spots to No. 9 after crushing Illinois 63-10. The loss knocked Illinois down 15 spots to No. 24.

Texas Tech's win at Utah bumped them up five spots to No. 12, while Utah dropped out of the rankings completely.