Giants Fall to 0-3 as Chiefs Get First Win in New York Since 1957

Kansas City broke their 66-year losing streak in New York, beating the Giants 22-9 on Sunday. The defeat pushed New York further into a hole at 0-3.

The Giants' struggling offense only managed to score field goals. Chiefs' defensive powerhouses Chris Jones and George Karlaftis dominated, forcing errors and collapsing the pocket throughout the game.

"I'd be booing too, to be honest with you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing. I understand that. That's the nature of it. We got to be better," said Coach Brian Daboll to YouTube.

Russell Wilson had a tough day, hitting just 18 passes out of 32 attempts for 160 yards with two bad interceptions. This was a big letdown after his impressive 450-yard, three-touchdown performance against Dallas last week.

The frustrated home fans started chanting "We Want Dart!" - asking for rookie backup Jaxson Dart, who came in briefly for three plays in a special package.

"Yeah, there are highs and lows and always tough moments. You got to have thick skin... I think it was a 9-6 game for most of the game. Pretty tight. We needed one or two big plays. Unfortunately, didn't come our way," Wilson said.

A weak offensive line hurt both the running game and scoring opportunities. The Giants have now scored less than 10 points in two of their first three games.

Dart commented on the offensive struggles: "This is all kind of new to me... It's hard when the offense isn't playing up to standard."

Who starts at quarterback next week against Los Angeles remains unclear, following the team's pick of Dart as backup in this year's draft.

Linebacker Brian Burns shared his thoughts: "It's an emotional thing... Everybody loves Russ when he threw that bomb to Malik [Nabers] to win the game. But it's week by week. It can flip on him."

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II remained hopeful: "I think we're close in here. We just have to make the plays, make the plays when we need them. The critical plays. We haven't done that yet."