Cardinals Running Back James Conner Out for Season with Ankle Injury

The Arizona Cardinals took a huge hit when star running back James Conner's season came to an end due to a right ankle injury that needs surgery. The injury happened during the third quarter of their close 16-15 loss to San Francisco.

With about 12 minutes left in the third, Conner got hurt after a short run. Medical staff rushed over while players from both sides gathered around their fallen teammate before he was carted off the field.

"He means everything," said quarterback Kyler Murray to Sports Illustrated.

The injury cuts short what was looking like an impressive season. Conner had picked up 22 yards on nine carries before getting hurt. He was coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons - his first time hitting that mark in his NFL career.

Rookie Trey Benson will now take over as starter after looking good with 51 yards against San Francisco. Emari Demercado and Bam Knight will serve as backups, while Michael Carter remains ready on the practice squad.

"Like a big brother to me — my mentor," Benson said about Conner.

The Cardinals have to bounce back quickly with Seattle coming to town Thursday night. Though they keep four running backs on the roster, only three dress for games.

This adds to Conner's history of injuries. He tore his MCL in college, dealt with knee problems in Pittsburgh in 2017, and had ankle issues in 2018. His knees cut last season short too.

The financial side matters as well. Conner signed a two-year extension last November running through 2026. His $3.64 million salary next year comes with injury guarantees.