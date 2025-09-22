Cardiac Buccaneers Win Again at the Wire!

The Cardiac Buccaneers win again! The Bucs are 3-0 after their 29-27 win over the Jets Sunday. This is the Bucs best start to a season in 20 years but all three wins came down to the wire. Chase McLaughlin kicked a 36 yard field goal as time expired for the Bucs Sunday.

In addition to the nail biting win over the Jets, they beat the Falcons with a field goal with :59 remaining in week one. The following week they scored the winning touchdown vs the Texans with :06 seconds remaining. Tampa is the first team in the Super Bowl era to win each of its first three games in the final minute. And they are the third team to pull off a winning score in the final minute of three consecutive games at any point of the season.

But the win over the Jets was not easy. The Bucs committed 14 penalties. And the Jets erased a 17 point deficit and actually took the lead when they blocked a previous Bucs field goal attempt and ran it back for a touchdown with 1:49 remaining.

CARDIAC BUCCANEERS WIN AGAIN

Cardiac Bucs win again: Sometimes teams are like this. Every year it seems a team emerges that just wins one score, tight ball games. Maybe the Bucs are that team. But there are a few red flags. First, they put themselves in close situations where they need not be. They needed multiple field goals beyond 50 yards to win Sunday. And their penalties are concerning. This team could just as easily be 0-3 as 3-0! Oh and the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles are next on the schedule.