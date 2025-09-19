ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Panthers vs Predators Game Preview

Michael Garaventa
Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers skates against the Edmonton Oilers during Game Six of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 17, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers are playing a split-squad preseason game against the Nashville Predators Sunday.

Last season, the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year. They completed with a 47-31-4 record, placing third in the Atlantic Division. Florida re-signed Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand this offseason. They still have their core intact, so they do not need to worry about their depth. The Panthers have some young players who could break into some of the lines. Time will tell if there is any tiredness as they attempt a three-peat.

Last season, the Predators finished the season with a record of 30-44-8 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished seventh in the Central Division and 14th in the Western Conference. Filip Forsberg led the team in goals, assists, and points. The Preds will look for healthy defensemen this season. Nashville has a few new defenseman signings that might be top-four material. It has been 12 years since this team had a losing season, and they are ready to make the climb again.

Panthers vs Predators Betting Trends

  • Panthers are 4-1 in their last five games.
  • Panthers are 4-1 in their last five games against the spread.
  • Panthers are 18-23 in their road games against the spread.
  • Predators are 2-3 in their last five games.
  • Predators are 1-4 in their last five games against the spread.
  • The totals have gone OVER in three of the Predators' last five games.

Panthers vs Predators Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

  • Tomas Nosek, LW - Out
  • Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Out

Nashville Predators

  • Luke Evangelista, RW - Out

Panthers vs Predators Predictions and Picks

Last season, the Panthers were ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. This team has veteran leadership and roster stability. The coaches will use the preseason to evaluate their depth and prospect pool. The prospect evaluation will be a small key to three-peating as champions because it will add some depth to their great core. The Panthers will want to prioritize team chemistry and conditioning. The focus will be on depth forwards.

Last season, the Predators were second-to-last in scoring, 27th in goals against, 18th on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. The Predators signed Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault last offseason, adding firepower to a club with some young players, but it didn't turn out the way they'd hoped. This game will provide an early indication of how they've adjusted to their new teammates with a clean slate. Juuse Saros is an excellent goaltender, but his name has been linked to trade rumors. The team may observe how other goalies perform throughout these preseason games.

Florida PanthersNashville Predators
Michael GaraventaWriter
