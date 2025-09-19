Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

These are trying times for the Lions of Orlando City SC. The club's winless downturn kept going in DC last Saturday, despite DC United going down a man for more than 30 minutes in the second half. Orlando's listless front line, now hampered by Ramiro Enrique's departure, couldn't bag a winner in the 1-1 draw.

It's not great news that Nashville SC is the MLS team visiting Inter & Co Stadium this Saturday, with the Coyotes set to kick off against the Lions at 7:30 p.m. EST. Nashville has a solid 50 points through 30 rounds of an MLS season in which striker Sam Surridge has been among the league's hottest.

Don't look now, but Las Vegas oddsmakers are giving Orlando City the game's better odds to win, in full view of Surridge's hat trick against Philadelphia in this week's US Open Cup semifinals. Orlando's desperation for points and a playoff bid is playing havoc with what the odds would often be.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.25 (-120)

Nashville SC +0.25 (+100)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC +107

Nashville SC +220

Draw +270

Total

OVER 3 (-110)

UNDER 3 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

Orlando City SC is winless in four matches across competitions.

Totals have gone OVER in six of Orlando City's last nine appearances.

Nashville SC has lost five consecutive road matches.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

Orlando City

Forward Yutaro Tsukada is out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena is out with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Midfielder Cesar Araujo is out with a back injury.

Nashville SC

Forward Maximus Ekk is out with a knee injury.

Defender Taylor Washington is out with a knee injury.

Forward Alex Muyl is out due to illness.

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

Nashville SC's underdog odds reflect the club's fatigue following a dramatic midweek win. But they're also influenced by the Coyotes' downturn in road games. Nashville has lost on the road five consecutive times in MLS play. Nashville is no longer a threat to win the MLS Supporters Shield for regular-season points.

If Orlando City's forwards can't generate an attack, maybe the Lions can get ball movement from the back line. Orlando's burgeoning back-liner Alex Freeman got raves for his play in DC from MLS league reporter Ari Liljenwall: “The 21-year-old All-Star was a two-way menace, scoring his fifth goal of the season and creating two more chances, all while playing lockdown defense.”