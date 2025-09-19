ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
MMA Fighter’s Son Arrested for Felony Assault on Pro Wrestler During Live Event

Diana Beasley
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson speaks onstage
Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bellator MMA

Police charged Raja Jackson with felony assault after beating up Stuart Smith at a Los Angeles wrestling event. The attack happened August 24, 2025, leading to Jackson's arrest. The judge set bail at $50,000.

The brutal attack, shown live on Kick, left Smith badly hurt with a broken jaw, fractured cheekbone, busted lip, and knocked-out teeth. The former military wrestler was released from the hospital a week later.

What caused the attack? A mix-up backstage when Smith accidentally hit Jackson with a thrown beer can. Even though Smith apologized and they made up, Jackson later hinted he'd get revenge during his stream.

"Maybe the worst thing I've ever seen in a ring," said Dave Meltzer to Sports Illustrated.

The disturbing video shows Jackson throwing Smith down, then pummeling his unconscious body. Other wrestlers jumped in after 10 seconds to stop the beating.

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson condemned his son's actions. "I don't talk to Raja no more... He dishonored my name... I know he's my f*cking son. I'm not cutting him off for forever. I just haven't talked to him," the MMA icon told Cageside Press.

Before this incident, the younger Jackson had gone undefeated with a 4-0 amateur MMA record. He later confessed to going off-script.

The consequences came quickly. WWE ended its relationship with Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy. Its owner, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, called the attack "heinous" and "selfish."

LA police began investigating the next day. The incident sparked concerns about safety at independent wrestling shows and the dangers of mixing fighters with wrestlers.

The wrestling community pitched in online, raising $222,000 to cover Smith's medical bills.

MMA
Diana BeasleyWriter
