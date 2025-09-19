Marlins vs Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Marlins take their three-game winning streak into Arlington tonight as they open a weekend series against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. EST.

Miami (73–80) has climbed to third place in the NL East after sweeping Colorado, while Texas (79–74) is trying to stop a four-game skid that has left them four games back in the AL Wild Card race.

Janson Junk (6–3, 4.48 ERA) gets the start for Miami. The right-hander has given up at least three runs in each of his last nine starts but gave up just one hit and one run in a four-inning start against the Rockies in June, striking out six.

Texas counters with right-hander Tyler Mahle (6–3, 2.34 ERA), freshly activated off the injured list from a right rotator cuff sprain. Mahle last pitched in mid-June, giving up 10 hits and four runs in a 5.2-inning start against the Twins.

The Marlins' lineup has been reshuffled with Kyle Stowers' stint on the injured list after leading the team with 25 home runs. Otto Lopez (15 HR, 75 RBIs) and Xavier Edwards (.280 average) have helped fill the void, enabling Miami to average 7.7 runs per game during its three-game win streak.

Texas continues to lean on Adolis Garcia (18 HR, 74 RBIs) and Corey Seager (21 HR, 50 RBIs), though Seager remains sidelined until next week. Marcus Semien is also on the injured list, leaving the Rangers' offense short-handed.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-165)

Rangers -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Marlins +130

Rangers -155

Total

Over 8 (-110)

Under 8 (-110)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Rangers Betting Trends

Both teams are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Rangers have lost their last two outings when named the favorites.

The Marlins are 3-1 in their previous four times playing as the underdogs.

The Rangers are 1-4 in their last five games but have won seven of eight at home.

The Marlins have won seven of their last eight but are 1-5 in their last six contests against the Rangers.

The under has hit in four of the last six meetings between these two teams.

Marlins vs Rangers Injury Reports

Marlins

Xavier Edwards, SS — Day to day (wrist).

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Freddy Tarnok, RP — 15-day IL (ankle).

Kyle Stowers, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Edward Cabrera, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Rangers

Corey Seager, SS — 10-day IL (abdomen).

Sam Haggerty, CF — 10-day IL (ankle).

Marcus Semien, 2B — 10-day IL (foot).

Marlins vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

"The Marlins are a young, scrappy team that's finishing the season strong, and Junk has been better on the roa,d where he has a 3.72 ERA compared to a 5.22 ERA at home. The Rangers are having a rough week where they've nearly played themselves out of the wild card race. Mahle has been great this season, but he hasn't pitched since June due to a shoulder injury .... Give me the Marlins and the more favorable price with the way both teams are playing right now." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"Texas is stronger at home and has the advantage on the mound with Corbin against Junk. Miami's recent scoring will help keep this close, but the Rangers' starting pitching and bullpen should help snap a losing streak. Final Score Prediction: Texas Rangers, Rangers win 5–3." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays