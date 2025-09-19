Key UM Murder Trial Witness Found Alive After Prosecutors Wrongly Said He Was Dead

ESPN found Paul Conner in Louisville, proving Florida prosecutors wrong after they repeatedly told the court he was dead.

The prosecutors misled Judge Cristina Miranda in July, using an unchecked database for their claim. Police found the 81-year-old witness alive and doing well in Kentucky on July 22.

"It's good that we're actually going to put it behind us... it's constantly on our minds... we just got to be ready for it," said Edwin Pata to ESPN.

The state's false statements angered defense lawyer Sara Alvarez, who called them "blatant lies." This mistake creates new problems for the prosecution of Rashaun Jones, accused of killing his Miami Hurricanes teammate in 2006.

After hearing gunshots near the murder scene, Conner called police. He picked out Jones in photo lineups right after the crime and years later. At a 2022 bail hearing, he said he was "90 percent" sure about who he saw running from the scene.

The case went cold for 15 years until Jones's arrest in 2021. Important papers went missing from Miami-Dade police files, including student records and lists of suspects. Detective Juan Segovia's look at old evidence led to the arrest, though nothing new was found.

The case against Jones relies on indirect evidence. His cell phone records don't match his story. Teammates said he missed meetings and tried to get money to skip town.

Early on, police talked to over 100 witnesses, creating thousands of pages of reports. The victim's family kept pushing police to solve the case.

The shooting happened November 7, 2006, in Kendall, Florida. The 22-year-old defensive lineman died from a gunshot to the head after practice.

Records show bad blood between the men because Jones dated Pata's girlfriend. Witnesses talked about fights, with one teammate saying Jones had made violent threats against Pata.

Ed Griffith from the prosecutor's office admitted their database mistake could hurt their case. This news raises questions about how they handle witnesses and prepare for trial.