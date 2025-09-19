ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Kershaw Sets 2025 MLB Season as Final Year with Dodgers

Diana Beasley
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After 18 years wearing Dodger blue, Clayton Kershaw will wrap up his career in 2025.

The southpaw takes the mound for his final home appearance Friday. Throughout his remarkable career, he's fanned 3,039 batters in 2,845 innings. His 2.54 ERA and 222 wins remain team records.

"I anticipated this would be my final season," Kershaw told USA Today.

At 37, he's still going strong. His 2025 season shows a 10-2 record with 71 strikeouts over 102 innings, keeping up a solid 3.53 ERA.

First baseman Freddie Freeman got the news weeks back. Even with a powerful rotation featuring Yamamoto, Snell, and Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts plans to lean on Kershaw in October.

He's grabbed three Cy Young awards between 2011 and 2025. The honors keep coming: 11 All-Star nods, the 2014 NL MVP title, and a no-hitter. This summer, he joined an elite group as the 20th pitcher to hit 3,000 strikeouts.

His playoff story has ups and downs - a 4.49 ERA in 39 postseason starts. But his shining moment came in 2020, when his stellar outings in Games 1 and 5 helped LA grab a World Series crown.

Away from baseball, he started "Kershaw's Challenge," helping fund important work like a Zambian orphanage. His giving spirit caught the team's eye.

The Texas native made his splash in 2008 at age 20. His famous high kick and curve became his calling card. From 2011-2014, he made history by topping the league in ERA four years straight.

Recent seasons brought shoulder and back problems, but his 1.22 WHIP this year shows he's still one of baseball's elite pitchers.

Clayton Kershaw
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Heriberto Hernandez #64 of the Miami Marlins hits a 2-run home run against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Coors Field.
MLBMarlins vs Rangers Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Carson Williams #7 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a single in the second inning during a game.
MLBBoston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Connor Norby #1of the Miami Marlins flys out to advance the runners against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning at Coors Field on September 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.
MLBMarlins vs Rockies: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub