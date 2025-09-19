Kershaw Sets 2025 MLB Season as Final Year with Dodgers

After 18 years wearing Dodger blue, Clayton Kershaw will wrap up his career in 2025.

The southpaw takes the mound for his final home appearance Friday. Throughout his remarkable career, he's fanned 3,039 batters in 2,845 innings. His 2.54 ERA and 222 wins remain team records.

"I anticipated this would be my final season," Kershaw told USA Today.

At 37, he's still going strong. His 2025 season shows a 10-2 record with 71 strikeouts over 102 innings, keeping up a solid 3.53 ERA.

First baseman Freddie Freeman got the news weeks back. Even with a powerful rotation featuring Yamamoto, Snell, and Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts plans to lean on Kershaw in October.

He's grabbed three Cy Young awards between 2011 and 2025. The honors keep coming: 11 All-Star nods, the 2014 NL MVP title, and a no-hitter. This summer, he joined an elite group as the 20th pitcher to hit 3,000 strikeouts.

His playoff story has ups and downs - a 4.49 ERA in 39 postseason starts. But his shining moment came in 2020, when his stellar outings in Games 1 and 5 helped LA grab a World Series crown.

Away from baseball, he started "Kershaw's Challenge," helping fund important work like a Zambian orphanage. His giving spirit caught the team's eye.

The Texas native made his splash in 2008 at age 20. His famous high kick and curve became his calling card. From 2011-2014, he made history by topping the league in ERA four years straight.