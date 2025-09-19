Jets vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Jets look to win their first game of the season and tighten up that defense.
The Jets are 0-2 after losing to the Buffalo Bills 30-10 in Week 2. The game was over at halftime, with New York trailing 20-3. The Jets failed to convert on third down once and finished 0-for-11. They lost in total yards, 403-154. New York had no rushing defense and struggled with their passing game. The Jets turned the ball over once and had it for barely 21 minutes.
The Buccaneers are 2-0 and just defeated the Houston Texans 20-19 in Week 2. It was a back-and-forth game, with Tampa winning in the last seconds. The passing game was very balanced, but the Bucs outrushed Houston, 169-84. The third-down defense went 7-for-9, while the red zone defense was 2-for-2. Tampa Bay gained time of possession, and quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 25 of 38 throws for two touchdowns.
Spread
- Jets +6.5 (-108)
- Buccaneers -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jets +270
- Buccaneers -285
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-111)
- UNDER 49.5 (-107)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Jets vs Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The NY Jets are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of the NY Jets' last nine games.
- The NY Jets are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games.
- Tampa Bay is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.
- Tampa Bay is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games against the NY Jets.
Jets vs Buccaneers Injury Reports
New York Jets
- Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Questionable
- Tony Adams, S - Questionable
- Josh Reynolds, WR - Questionable
- Justin Fields, QB - Out
- Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable
- Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
- Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured Reserve
- Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured Reserve
- Byron Cowart, DT - Injured Reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Kris Boyd, CB - Injured Reserve
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cody Mauch, G - Questionable
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Doubtful
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured Reserve
- SirVocea Dennis, LB - Questionable
- Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr. WR - Questionable
- Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable
- Jaden Smith, WR - Injured Reserve
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured Reserve
- JJ Roberts, S - Injured Reserve
- David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve
Jets vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks
New York is 29th in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, tied for 21st in total points scored, and 30th in points against. Tyrod Taylor will start in place of Justin Fields, who is out due to a concussion. The offense took a significant step back last week, struggling to get anything going. In addition, the defense has allowed more than 30 points in two consecutive weeks. The Jets will need to get their running game going and make some stops on defense.
Tampa Bay is ranked 26th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, tied for 18th in points scored, and 13th in points conceded. Mayfield has started the season strong, throwing zero picks. The Bucs have a strong receiving core, and they have managed to win two close games. The defense has no interceptions yet, but they could get one with the perfect pressure on Taylor. If they eliminate the running game, they should cruise to victory in their home opener.
Best Bet: Buccaneers Spread
The Jets' offense may be improving, but there is still much work to be done. The defense struggled in the passing game and will struggle with Mayfield's arm. The Bucs have won two close games, but they will try to score throughout this game and take a significant lead at halftime.