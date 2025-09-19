Jets vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Jets look to win their first game of the season and tighten up that defense.

The Jets are 0-2 after losing to the Buffalo Bills 30-10 in Week 2. The game was over at halftime, with New York trailing 20-3. The Jets failed to convert on third down once and finished 0-for-11. They lost in total yards, 403-154. New York had no rushing defense and struggled with their passing game. The Jets turned the ball over once and had it for barely 21 minutes.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 and just defeated the Houston Texans 20-19 in Week 2. It was a back-and-forth game, with Tampa winning in the last seconds. The passing game was very balanced, but the Bucs outrushed Houston, 169-84. The third-down defense went 7-for-9, while the red zone defense was 2-for-2. Tampa Bay gained time of possession, and quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 25 of 38 throws for two touchdowns.

Spread

Jets +6.5 (-108)

Buccaneers -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Jets +270

Buccaneers -285

Total

OVER 49.5 (-111)

UNDER 49.5 (-107)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

The NY Jets are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the NY Jets' last nine games.

The NY Jets are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games.

Tampa Bay is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

Tampa Bay is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games against the NY Jets.

Jets vs Buccaneers Injury Reports

New York Jets

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Questionable

Tony Adams, S - Questionable

Josh Reynolds, WR - Questionable

Justin Fields, QB - Out

Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable

Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable

Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable

Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured Reserve

Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured Reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured Reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured Reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cody Mauch, G - Questionable

Luke Goedeke, OT - Doubtful

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured Reserve

SirVocea Dennis, LB - Questionable

Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable

Chris Godwin Jr. WR - Questionable

Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured Reserve

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured Reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured Reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve

Jets vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

New York is 29th in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, tied for 21st in total points scored, and 30th in points against. Tyrod Taylor will start in place of Justin Fields, who is out due to a concussion. The offense took a significant step back last week, struggling to get anything going. In addition, the defense has allowed more than 30 points in two consecutive weeks. The Jets will need to get their running game going and make some stops on defense.

Tampa Bay is ranked 26th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, tied for 18th in points scored, and 13th in points conceded. Mayfield has started the season strong, throwing zero picks. The Bucs have a strong receiving core, and they have managed to win two close games. The defense has no interceptions yet, but they could get one with the perfect pressure on Taylor. If they eliminate the running game, they should cruise to victory in their home opener.

Best Bet: Buccaneers Spread