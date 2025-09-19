Inter Miami vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami has won over the analysts of Major League Soccer. No matter how many bummer outcomes have crossed the wires in Magic City in the last month, Sin City thinks the Herons are just warming up.

Inter Miami is better than a 1-to-2 money line favorite to defeat visiting DC United in this Saturday's 7:30 p.m. EST contest at Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi's home team is doing better than (-1) on the spread.

Should the oddsmakers be so quick to presume? DC United has been keeping up with Inter Miami in the clubs' head-to-head series. What's more, the spoilers from the capital haven't lost in four appearances.

Spread

Inter Miami -1.25 (-112)

DC United +1.25 (-108)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -305

DC United +650

Draw +460

Total

Over 3.25 (-112)

Under 3.25 (-108)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs DC United Betting Trends

Miami is winless in its last four games against the MLS Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami is 3-3-1 in its last seven games against DC United.

DC United is unbeaten in its last four appearances.

Inter Miami vs DC United Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Forward Allen Obando is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Jordi Alba is out with a knee injury.

Forward Fafa Picault is out with a quad injury.

Midfielder Telasco Segovia is questionable with an ankle injury.

DC United

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out following Cruciate ligament surgery.

Forward Randall Leal is out with a knee injury.

Forward Dominique Badji is out with a hamstring strain.

Inter Miami vs DC United Predictions and Picks

MLS standings rule the betting board this week. It's as if the table's best teams and its worst teams are equally undervalued in favor of hungry sides like Miami's, which needs to take advantage of a handful of games to play over most of the Eastern Conference. DC United is only trying to avoid last place and cannot reach a playoff seed. In Saturday's case, the favorite has more to vie for than the underdog.

The Herons' sportsbook action undoubtedly got a boost from Miami's 3-1 revenge victory over the Seattle Sounders from this Tuesday night. Luis Suarez's absence due to suspension aside, Messi's dynamic effort showed that the club can work around having one star missing up front if allowed time to adjust, making it ironic for Suarez to be poised to return just as Miami is figuring it out without him. “Miami manager Javier Mascherano deserved his share of credit for the result (against Seattle) … (making) a tactical shift from his favored 4-4-2 formation to a 4-3-3,” reports the MLS analyst Alex Labidou of Goal.