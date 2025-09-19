Florida vs Miami Odds, Spread, and Total

Florida gets another shot at a top-10 opponent tomorrow, but this one comes with added heat: a rivalry matchup against No. 4 Miami.

The Gators (1-2) have stumbled out of the gate for the second straight season, dropping back-to-back games to ranked opponents. Last week, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway threw five interceptions in a 20-10 loss to No. 3 LSU, leaving Florida searching for answers on offense.

While Florida needs more consistency through the air, the running game remains a strength with Jadan Baugh averaging 6.6 yards per carry for 243 yards and one touchdown on the season. Defensively, linebackers Myles Graham and Jaden Robinson have combined for 30 tackles.

Miami (3-0), meanwhile, is rolling. The Hurricanes opened with a win over then-No. 6 Notre Dame and followed it up by dismantling No. 18 South Florida 49-12. Miami leads the ACC in passing efficiency, with Georgia transfer Carson Beck completing 79% of his throws for 812 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Hurricanes also bring defensive star power. Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor headline a disruptive front that has piled up sacks and tackles for loss. They'll test a Florida offensive line anchored by All-American center Jake Slaughter.

Miami owns a 30-27 advantage in the all-time series and dominated last year's meeting 41-17.

Spread

Florida +9.5 (-107)

Miami -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Florida +286

Miami -356

Total

Over 51 (-111)

Under 51 (-110)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida vs Miami Betting Trends

Florida is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 games.

Miami has won six of the last eight meetings, going 7-1 against the spread.

Florida has lost 14 of its last 18 road games.

The total has gone under in four of the last five matchups between these two teams.

The under has hit in each of Florida's last seven games.

The total has gone over in four of Miami's past five matchups.

Florida vs Miami Injury Reports

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL — Out (foot).

LJ McCray, DL — Out (foot).

Treyaun Webb, RB — Out (hamstring).

Fletcher Westphal, OL — Out (wrist).

Dallas Wilson, WR — Out (foot).

Kahleil Jackson, WR — Questionable (knee).

Jamroc Grimsley, DB — Questionable (undisclosed).

Michai Boireau, DL — Questionable (undisclosed).

Michael Caraway, Jr., CB — Questionable (undisclosed).

Miami

Joshisa Trader, WR — Questionable (undisclosed).

Jordan Lyle, RB — Questionable (lower body).

Florida vs Miami Predictions and Picks

"This line suggests that Vegas isn't quite ready to give up on the Gators, but I am. What has DJ Lagway done in the 2025 season to instill any confidence that Florida can keep up with one of the best offenses in the country? .... At home, Miami should be able to dominate this Florida team that simply can't keep up offensively at the moment. Even if the Gators hold the Hurricanes in check on offense (like they did against LSU), a 10-point win for Miami would still easily cover this number." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated

"Florida is a talented roster, but the Hurricanes have built up advantages at nearly every single position group. Miami's offense is rolling behind quarterback Carson Beck, and the aggressive defensive line will cause problems for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators will fight hard in the first half to try and save Billy Napier's job, but the gap between these two programs is only widening. Pick: Miami." — Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports