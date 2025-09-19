ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Defensive Tackle Zach Sieler Blew it for Dolphins

Craig Shemon
Defensive tackle Zach Sieler

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Jevon Holland #8 and Zach Sieler #92 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate after making a tackle in the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler blew the game for the Dolphins in their 31-21 loss against the Bills in Buffalo Thursday night. Because of him the Dolphins wasted their best performance of the year, and fell to 0-3. What did he do? Midway through the 4th quarter of a tied game the Dolphins stopped Josh Allen and were about to get the ball back on a punt. But Sieler, who was nowhere near the punter decided to be a hero. He did his best Carl Lewis-like long jump (note sarcasm here) and committed a roughing the kicker penalty. For the record, he had zero chance of reaching the ball to block the kick.

Instead the play turned into a 15 yard penalty and an automatic first down for the Bills. They eventually scored a go-ahead touchdown. Later Tua Tagovailoa, moving the ball nicely in an attempt to re-tie the game, threw an interception which the Bills converted into a field goal which resulted in the final score.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE ZACH SIELER BLEW IT

It is easy to blame Tua for the interception. He telegraphed it by looking right at his receiver the entire play. But that interception may have never happened if defensive tackle Zach Sieler had not blown things with his stupid play earlier.

Fans and media had been pretty loud this week. Many demanded Stephen Ross sell the team. Or coach Mike McDaniel be fired. Or Tua be cut. In the end, McDaniel's play calling was good. The Dolphins ran the ball well. And Tua's game was simple but good. But defensive tackle Zach Seiler was horrible. And now the Dolphins are 0-3. On to the Jets for week four.

For more NFL talk and analysis tune in to Craig Shemon and Company each weekday from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Miami DolphinsNFLzach sieler
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter in the game at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2025 in Houston, Texas.
NFLJets vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Khalil Shakir #10 and Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills
NFLBills Beat Dolphins 31-21 After Costly Tagovailoa PickDiana Beasley
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins scrambles during the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFLMiami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub