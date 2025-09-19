Defensive Tackle Zach Sieler Blew it for Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Jevon Holland #8 and Zach Sieler #92 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate after making a tackle in the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler blew the game for the Dolphins in their 31-21 loss against the Bills in Buffalo Thursday night. Because of him the Dolphins wasted their best performance of the year, and fell to 0-3. What did he do? Midway through the 4th quarter of a tied game the Dolphins stopped Josh Allen and were about to get the ball back on a punt. But Sieler, who was nowhere near the punter decided to be a hero. He did his best Carl Lewis-like long jump (note sarcasm here) and committed a roughing the kicker penalty. For the record, he had zero chance of reaching the ball to block the kick.

Instead the play turned into a 15 yard penalty and an automatic first down for the Bills. They eventually scored a go-ahead touchdown. Later Tua Tagovailoa, moving the ball nicely in an attempt to re-tie the game, threw an interception which the Bills converted into a field goal which resulted in the final score.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE ZACH SIELER BLEW IT

It is easy to blame Tua for the interception. He telegraphed it by looking right at his receiver the entire play. But that interception may have never happened if defensive tackle Zach Sieler had not blown things with his stupid play earlier.

Fans and media had been pretty loud this week. Many demanded Stephen Ross sell the team. Or coach Mike McDaniel be fired. Or Tua be cut. In the end, McDaniel's play calling was good. The Dolphins ran the ball well. And Tua's game was simple but good. But defensive tackle Zach Seiler was horrible. And now the Dolphins are 0-3. On to the Jets for week four.